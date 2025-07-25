South Africa Champions elect to bowl first against Pakistan in WCL 2025

South Africa Champions players during the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 match against India Champions at the County Ground in Northampton on July 22, 2025. - WCL

LEICESTER: South Africa Champions won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan Champions in the ninth match of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 on Friday at Grace Road.

Playing XIs:

South Africa Champions: Hashim Amla, Henry Davids, JJ Smuts, Sarel Erwee, Jean-Paul Duminy, Morne van Wyk (wk), Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Aaron Phangiso (c), Hardus Viljoen, Duanne Olivier

Pakistan Champions: Kamran Akmal (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Umar Amin, Mohammad Hafeez (c), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz

Head to Head:

Pakistan and South Africa Champions have faced each other once in the tournament's history, with the Proteas holding the edge after defeating Pakistan in the inaugural edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL).

Batting first, Pakistan posted a mammoth total of 210-4 in 20 overs, courtesy of fifties from Sharjeel Khan and Shoaib Malik, along with valuable contributions from Abdul Razzaq, Sohaib Maqsood, and Shahid Afridi.

Sharjeel smashed 72 off 36 deliveries, while Malik remained unbeaten on 51 off 26 balls.

South Africa chased down the target after losing just one wicket in 18.3 overs, thanks to a match-winning century by Sarel Erwee, who remained unbeaten on 105 off 57 balls. Jacques Snyman also played a key role, scoring an unbeaten 82 off 47 deliveries.

Form Guide:

South Africa will look to extend their winning streak, having secured three consecutive victories in the ongoing tournament.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will be eager to bounce back and regain confidence after their all-important clash against India was cancelled.

South Africa Champions: W, W, W, W, W (Most recent first)

Pakistan Champions: W, L, W, L, W