Reasons revealed behind Salman Mirza's exclusion from West Indies series

Pakistan pacer departs for Dhaka to take part in the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh in Mirpur on July 16, 2025. - Instagram/salmanmirza760

Pakistan's left-arm pacer Salman Mirza’s exclusion from the national squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against West Indies next month has sparked criticism from cricket fans.

Mirza made his international debut in the recently concluded T20I series against Bangladesh, which Pakistan lost 2-1.

The 31-year-old impressed with his outstanding bowling performance, emerging as the leading wicket-taker in the series. He claimed seven wickets across all three matches at an impressive economy rate of 5.21.

Ahmed Daniyal, who also debuted during the series, was another notable omission. Daniyal picked up three wickets in two matches at an economy of 5.57 and contributed 17 runs at a strike rate of 154.54.

When questioned about Mirza’s exclusion despite his strong showing, sources revealed that the return of senior fast bowlers — Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali — resulted in the decision to leave him out.

On Friday, the PCB announced Pakistan’s white-ball squads for the West Indies tour, which includes three T20 Internationals and three One-Day Internationals.

Mohammad Rizwan will continue to lead the ODI side, with the selection committee naming a 16-member squad for the series. Meanwhile, all-rounder Salman Ali Agha will lead the T20I squad.

The ODI squad also includes several changes from the previous series against New Zealand in March-April, which Pakistan lost 3-0.

Pakistan T20I Squad:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim

Pakistan ODI Squad:

Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim

Series schedule: