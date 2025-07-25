Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba to miss game against FC Cincinnati: reports

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (first from right) celebrates with defender Jordi Alba after scoring his second goal against Nashville SC during the second half at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on July 12, 2025. — Reuters

Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba are set to miss Saturday’s match against FC Cincinnati due to a one-match suspension, international media reported on Friday.

Cincinnati defeated Miami 3-0 on July 16 to clinch the top spot in the Eastern Conference following a 1-0 victory over Real Salt Lake last Saturday.

Messi’s Miami recovered from its loss to Cincinnati, outclassing New York Red Bulls 5-1 last Saturday, and is currently in fifth place with three more matches remaining than each of the East's top four teams.

Cincinnati denied Lionel Messi a goal in the previous encounter, snapping the superstar's league-record streak of five matches with a brace.

However, entering Saturday's match, Miami might miss two of their main pillars, Messi and Jordi Alba, who did not participate in Wednesday's All-Star Game.

According to MLS rules, any All-Star player who misses the game without either a reported injury or a league-granted exemption faces a one-match suspension. The league has yet to officially announce its decision.

MLS commissioner Don Garber admitted that Miami do not have much rest between games as compared to other teams, which has to be addressed, but at the same time, the league also have some rules.

"Most of our teams had a 10-day break. Miami hasn't," Garber said Wednesday.

"So we have to manage that as a league. At the same time, we do have rules, and we have to manage through that as well."

One of Cincinnati's cornerstones, Evander, who scored twice against Miami in their previous encounter, served as team captain in the MLS All-Stars' 3-1 win over the Liga MX All-Stars.

Evander will enter Saturday's game with the third-most goal contributions in the league (23).

"Just playing (and) just enjoying the moment," Evander said.

"I was kind of focused on the targets, and I did it."