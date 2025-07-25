First batch of Pakistan squad begins journey to Lauderhill for West Indies series

First group of Pakistan team departs for Lauderhill from Dhaka via Dubai for the white-ball series against West Indies on July 25, 2025. - PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan cricket team has commenced it's tour of the USA and West Indies, with the first contingent of the national squad departing from Dhaka to Lauderhill via Dubai.

This group includes T20I captain Salman Ali Agha, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah and Faheem Ashraf, accompanied by the coaching staff and other support personnel.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Daniyal, Salman Mirza and Abbas Afridi have returned to Pakistan from Dhaka. The second batch of the national squad is scheduled to leave for Lauderhill tomorrow evening.

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday officially announced the white-ball squads for the upcoming West Indies tour, comprising three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 Internationals (T20Is).

Mohammad Rizwan will continue to lead the ODI side, with the Men’s National Selection Committee naming a 16-member squad.

The ODI series will take place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad & Tobago on August 8, 10 and 12.

Right-handed batter Hasan Nawaz is the only uncapped player in the ODI lineup. Star performers Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi have been recalled to bolster the squad for the 50-over format.

Pakistan will begin the tour with a three-match T20I series against the West Indies, scheduled for July 31, August 2 and 3 at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, USA.

All-rounder Salman Ali Agha will lead the T20I squad, which sees the return of key fast bowlers Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi to reinforce the pace attack.

Pakistan T20I Squad:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim

Pakistan ODI Squad:

Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim

Series schedule: