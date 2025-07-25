Arsenal to complete signing of Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP

Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres reacts aginst Benfica in Taca de Portugal on May 25, 2025. — Reuters

Premier League club Arsenal are set to complete the signing of striker Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP this weekend, international media reported on Friday.

The deal would end a long-running transfer rumour, and Gyokeres is set to undergo a medical checkup on Saturday.

According to the media reports, the Gunners agreed on a fee of €73 million ($86m) for the Sweden international.

The striker's move was earlier delayed due to both clubs being locked in negotiations on the add-ons to the contract.

Finally, the deal will be completed this week, and his former club accepted the initial fee of approximately €63m with a further €10m in add-ons.

Gyokeres will take the No. 14 shirt, and the number has its iconic value due to the club’s record goalscorer Thierry Henry. The striker has scored 68 league goals in just 66 appearances for Sporting CP.

The British media reported early in July that the clubs had agreed a deal in principle, but issues remained over the nature of the potential add-ons. Those concerns have now been ironed out.

Gyokeres was focused only on joining Arsenal, and despite late interest from elsewhere, he did not consider joining another club. The Swede’s agent also waived his commission to help the switch, while he is set to sign a five-year contract.

The deal was always likely to move quickly once a final agreement was reached with Sporting, as Gyokeres had already agreed on personal terms and a five-year contract with Arsenal.

Arsenal have been active in their first summer transfer window, led by new sporting director Andrea Berta.