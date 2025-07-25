Lennox Lewis reveals fighter who can beat Oleksandr Usyk

An undated photo of Former heavyweight world champion Lennox Lewis (left) and undisputed world champion Oleksandr Usyk. — Instagram/mrlennoxlewis

Former heavyweight world champion Lennox Lewis claimed Joseph Parker has the best chance against Oleksandr Usyk, international media reported on Friday.

Usyk knocked out Daniel Dubois in the fifth round at Wembley Stadium last Saturday, becoming the heavyweight undisputed champion for the second time.

The Ukrainian has become the first boxer in history to claim the undisputed champion status for a third time, following previous rules at cruiserweight (2018) and heavyweight (2024).

Usyk has become almost unstoppable, defeating the likes of Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, and everyone is now wondering if he will ever be beaten.

Meanwhile, former heavyweight world champion Lewis named the fighter who has a chance against Oleksandr.

“I think Joseph Parker has the best chance right now. I think they’ve been freezing Joseph Parker out,” Lewis said.

“Joseph Parker needs that next fight, so get him in there. Joseph Parker has been waiting for his chance. I don’t know why he hasn’t had it yet. I think he should be the next fight.”

Parker, on the other hand, is also on a fine run, stopping the likes of Martin Bakole inside two rounds and getting rid of both American former champion Deontay Wilder and big Chinese heavyweight Zhilei Zhang on points, all in the last 18 months.

Parker, the WBO mandatory, is the next in line for Oleksandr Usyk, and the governing body of the World Boxing Organisation has ordered the Ukrainian to defend against the Kiwi boxer in a letter written to the pair.