Pakistan Shaheens falter despite Azan’s half-century against PCC Select XI

Pakistan batter Azan Awais plays a shot during the second match of the one-day series against the Professional County Club Select XI at The County Ground in Beckenham on July 25, 2025. — ECB

BACKENHAM: Pakistan Shaheens were bundled out for 152 during the second one-day encounter of the three-match series against the Professional County Club Select XI on Friday at the County Ground.

After being asked to bat first, the Shaheens failed to build any momentum and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

They were reduced to 85-4 in 17 overs, with Ali Zaryab run out after scoring 14 off 23 balls.

Omair Bin Yousuf continued his poor run with the bat, managing just four runs off five balls before being trapped LBW by Mitchell Stanley. Skipper Saud Shakeel also failed to deliver, contributing only five runs.

Haider Ali, who had played a match-winning knock in the series opener, was dismissed for just 15, while Maaz Sadaqat was sent back after scoring seven off 14 balls.

Both batters fell to Scott Currie, as the Shaheens slumped to 103-5 in 20.2 overs.

The situation worsened with the dismissal of wicketkeeper-batter Rohail Nazir, who was also removed by Currie after making eight, giving the bowler his third wicket.

Opening batter Azan Awais was the lone fighter for the visitors, crafting a gritty half-century and attempting to anchor the innings amid the continuous fall of wickets.

However, the lower order offered little resistance. Shahid Aziz and Ubaid Shah were dismissed for 13 and two runs respectively, leaving the team struggling at 148-8 in 27.5 overs.

After a determined effort, Azan was dismissed for 68 off 85 deliveries, including three fours and a six, by Jafer Chohan, with the team's total at 151-9 in 29.1 overs.

Mir Hamza was the final batter to fall, scoring just one run before being clean bowled by Chohan, as Pakistan’s innings ended in 29.3 overs.

For PCC Select XI, Jafer Chohan claimed 4/43 in 5.3 overs, while Scott Currie picked up three wickets. Tom Lawes and Mitchell Stanley chipped in with one wicket each.