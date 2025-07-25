Oscar Piastri accepts his mistake after penalty

McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates on the podium after winning the British Grand Prix alongside McLaren's Technical director Peter Prodromou and second placed McLaren's Oscar Piastri (left) on July 6, 2025. — Reuters

The Australian driver Oscar Piastri accepted his mistake after the British Grand Prix penalty and will not brake as hard when leading behind the Formula One safety car.

Frontrunner was handed a 10-second penalty at Silverstone this month due to uneven braking when the safety car was about to return.

The punishment cost him his victory, which was handed to his teammate Lando Norris and also his overall lead by eight points at the season's midpoint.

The Stewards then decided that due to his hard braking, champion Max Verstappen had difficulty, and then he momentarily overtook.

Piastri said he had done the same manoeuvre in the past, as had others, but accepted it would now be punished by the stewards.

Piastri accepted that he had discussed that with his team and added that if he gets punishment, he will accept that, but initially, after the race, he was frustrated.

"I looked through it with the team afterwards and I think there's been a lot of learning on both sides," Piastri said.

"If it needs to be penalised now then that's fine. I know that for the future, but obviously immediately after the race I was frustrated."

Piastri further added that he will not do this kind of thing again.

"I won't brake as hard next time. It's as simple as that. And I think also now the threshold is a bit clearer on where that stands, so I will just simply not brake as hard," Piastri added.