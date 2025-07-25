Newcastle's Dan Burn says Alexander Isak’s exit would affect players

This collage of photos shows Newcastle's Dan Burn and Alexander Isak. — Instagram

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn said that any player of Alexander Isak’s calibre exit would ‘upset’ the group of players, international media reported on Friday.

According to reports, Isak is heavily linked with Liverpool, and if the move happens, the Reds are favourites to secure his signature.

Newcastle have repeatedly shown reluctance to part ways with the player, who has been dropped from Eddie Howe's 30-man squad for the side’s pre-season tour of Asia citing a ‘minor thigh injury’ for the absence, but reports suggest that a deal of £150 million ($203m) could lead the club to change its position.

Isak was also not included in Newcastle's friendly with Celtic on Saturday, which the Magpies lost 4-0.

Speaking upon arriving for the club's preseason tour, Burn said Isak’s exit would affect the players, and he is hopeful that the Sweden international will stay.

"If we lost any player it would upset our tight-knit group that's been together for two or three years now," Dan Burn said.

"Any player that leaves, it doesn't help but from our point of view we're just going to control what we can control.

"We're looking forward to getting Alex back when he's fit. It's a question for Alex to answer. He's obviously a big player for us, but we do have a lot of quality in the squad as well. Bringing Anthony [Elanga] in as well, which I think was a great signing."

Alexander Isak scored 27 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions last campaign, helping Newcastle to qualify for the Champions League and win the Carabao Cup.

Newcastle will take on Arsenal on Sunday, 27 July in Singapore, following their tour to South Korea to take on a K-League All-Star team on 30 July and Tottenham on 3 August.