List of players excluded from Pakistan's squad for West Indies tour

The collage of photos shows Pakistan pacer Salman Mirza (left) and all-rounder Irfan Khan Niazi. - X/ICC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday unveiled the national white-ball squads for the upcoming tour of the West Indies, featuring three T20 Internationals and three One-Day Internationals.

Mohammad Rizwan will continue to lead the ODI side, with the Men’s National Selection Committee naming a 16-member squad for the series.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Salman Ali Agha has been appointed captain of the T20I squad.

The T20I squad sees the return of senior fast bowlers Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, who are set to bolster the pace attack after missing the recent series against Bangladesh.

However, several young players who featured in the 2-1 T20I series loss to Bangladesh in Mirpur have been left out.

Abbas Afridi, Salman Mirza and Ahmed Daniyal are the three players dropped from the T20I squad.

Salman had a notable debut series, finishing as the leading wicket-taker with seven wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 5.21.

Ahmed Daniyal, who also made his international debut, claimed three wickets in two matches at an economy of 5.57 and scored 17 runs at a strike rate of 154.54.

The ODI squad also features several changes from the last series against New Zealand in March-April, which the Men in Green lost 3-0.

Akif Javed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Irfan Khan and Tayyab Tahir have been omitted.

Notable inclusions in the squad are Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Saim Ayub and Shaheen Afridi.

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistan team is scheduled to arrive in the USA on Sunday, July 27, following the conclusion of their Bangladesh tour.

The West Indies tour will begin with the T20I series, set to be played on July 31, August 2, and August 3 at the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, USA.

The three-match ODI series will follow, with matches scheduled on August 8, 10, and 12 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad & Tobago.

Pakistan T20I Squad:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim

Pakistan ODI Squad:

Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim

Series schedule: