Middleweight champion Heaney likely to retire after Stoke-on-Trent

An undated picture of Former British middleweight champion Nathan Heaney. — Instagram/ hitman_heaney

Former British middleweight champion Nathan Heaney said on Thursday that he will be playing his last boxing fight in Stoke-on-Trent, and will retire if he does not make a future bout possible.

The 34-year-old will play against Grant Dennis here at the King's Hall in Stoke on Saturday, and it will be considered a do-or-die match.

The Hitman aims to finish his career in his favourite football team's ground, and he admitted that if he wins, even then, it will be his last time he steps into a ring.

"I've always envisioned retiring from boxing on my terms. I never envisioned retiring after a loss," Heaney said.

"So, for me, I would want to win and then have the option to retire on my terms."

Heaney said that it is strange to be talking about retirement and added that he plans to win on Saturday and will try to make no mistakes.

"Make no mistake, the plan is to win on Saturday and to have that final push to give the city what it deserves," Heaney said.

"We've filled up every area we've ever been to for the last five years, it's outrageous."

He added that the best scenario would be to fight next year at this iconic ground, or if I won, I would go to King's Hall for one final bout.

"I deserve it. I love fighting for Frank so, best case scenario, we fight next year at the ground," he concluded.

"Worst case, I win and say 'thank you' and go out into the King's Hall and take one final bout."