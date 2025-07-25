PCB announces Pakistan's white-ball squads for West Indies tour

Pakistan all-rounder Salman Ali Agha celebrate with teammates after taking wicket of Kane Williamson during the tri-nation ODI series final against West Indies at the National Bank Cricket Stadium in Karachi on February 14, 2025. - AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the white-ball squads for the upcoming tour of the West Indies, featuring three ODIs and three T20Is.

Mohammad Rizwan will continue to lead the ODI side, as the Men’s National Selection Committee named a 16-member squad for the three-match series.

The ODIs will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad & Tobago on 8, 10, and 12 August.

Right-handed batter Hasan Nawaz is the only uncapped player in the ODI squad. Star players Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi also return to the 50-over format.

Pakistan will kick off the tour with a three-match T20I series against the West Indies, scheduled for 31 July, 2 and 3 August at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, USA.

All-rounder Salman Ali Agha will captain the T20I side. Fast bowlers Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi return to strengthen the pace attack.

T20I vice-captain Shadab Khan has been sidelined once again from national duties after successfully undergoing surgery on his right shoulder in the UK, which had been bothering him for some time.

The team is set to arrive in the USA on Sunday, 27 July, following the conclusion of their three-match T20I series in Bangladesh.

Pakistan T20I Squad:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim

Pakistan ODI Squad:

Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim

Team management:

Naveed Akram Cheema (manager), Mike Hesson (head coach), Ashley Noffke (bowling coach), Hanif Malik (batting Coach), Shane McDermott (fielding Coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Grant Luden (strength and conditioning coach), Talha Ejaz (analyst), Syed Naeem Ahmad (media manager), Irtaza Komail (security manager), Dr Wajid Ali Rafai (team doctor) and Muhammad Ehsan (masseur)

Series schedule: