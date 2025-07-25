Big names expected to return for West Indies T20Is after Bangladesh defeat

The Pakistan team celebrates after winning the ODI series against Australia in Perth on November 10, 2024. — AFP

Pakistan's squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against West Indies in the USA is expected to be announced today.

Following a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Bangladesh, changes are anticipated in the lineup, with fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali likely to return to bolster the pace attack.

The T20I series is scheduled to be held at Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida, on July 31, August 2, and August 3. Following the T20Is, a three-match ODI series is set to take place in Trinidad on August 8, 10, and 12.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had proposed converting the ODI series into additional T20I matches, aiming to enhance preparations for the upcoming 2025 ACC Men’s Asia Cup and the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup — both set to be played in the shorter format.

However, Cricket West Indies (CWI) appears reluctant to alter the original schedule.

According to reports, the Caribbean board has already initiated ticket sales for both formats, signaling its intent to proceed with the originally agreed tour structure.

The board is especially focused on retaining the ODIs as it seeks to rebuild its 50-over squad after missing out on qualification for the 2023 ICC World Cup.

CWI CEO Chris Dehring confirmed that discussions with PCB are ongoing but emphasized that the current schedule remains unchanged.

“The schedule remains as it is, and we continue to engage with the PCB on the matter,” Dehring stated.

As part of its T20I promotional campaign, CWI is offering fans two tickets for the price of one, while also slashing single-ticket prices by 50%. Meanwhile, ODI ticket prices range from $8 to $175.

A final decision regarding the series structure is expected within the next couple of days, as both boards continue dialogue over the proposed format adjustments.

West Indies v Pakistan - Men's schedule