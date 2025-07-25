PCC Select XI opt to bowl first against Pakistan Shaheens in second one-day

Pakistan Shaheens' batter Shahid Aziz plays a shot during the one-day series opener against the Professional County Club Select XI at The County Ground in Beckenham on July 22, 2025. — ECB

BECKENHAM: Professional County Club Select XI have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan Shaheens in the second encounter of the three one-day matches on Friday at the Kent County Cricket Ground.

Playing XIs:

Both sides remain unchanged following the series opener on Wednesday at the same venue.

Professional County Club Select XI: Will Smeed, Isaac Mohammed, Tom Lawes, Hamza Shaikh, Luc Benkenstein (C), Ollie Sykes, Joe Moores (WK), Dan Douthwaite, Jafer Chohan, Mitchell Stanley, Scott Currie

Pakistan Shaheens: Ali Zaryab, Azan Awais, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saud Shakeel (C), Haider Ali, Maaz Sadaqat, Rohail Nazir (WK), Shahid Aziz, Ubaid Shah, Mir Hamza, Faisal Akram

Form Guide:

Both teams have met once in the series opener, where the Men in Green defeated the Professional County Club Select XI, thanks to half-centuries from Haider Ali and captain Saud Shakeel, along with a three-wicket haul from Maaz Sadaqat.

In a match that was reduced to 28 overs per side, Professional County Club Select XI accumulated 187 runs before being bundled out in the final over.

Leading the way for them was opening batter Will Smeed, who top-scored with a brisk 84 off 62 deliveries, laced with a dozen boundaries, including two sixes.

He also shared important partnerships with Hamza Shaikh and Ollie Sykes, who made notable contributions by scoring 44 and 28, respectively.

Maaz was the standout bowler for Pakistan Shaheens, taking three wickets for 28 runs in 4.4 overs, followed by Saud Shakeel and Faisal Akram, who took two each, while Mir Hamza and Ubaid Shah made one scalp apiece.

Set to chase a revised target of 204, Pakistan Shaheens knocked the winning runs for the loss of five wickets and a ball to spare.

Leading the way for the visitors was their captain Shakeel, who top-scored with an unbeaten 72 off as many deliveries with the help of four boundaries.

He was closely followed by Haider Ali, who smashed five fours and three sixes on his way to a 56-ball 71.

Shahid Aziz gave final touches to the run chase with an unbeaten 21-run cameo, which came off just 11 deliveries and featured two boundaries, including a six.

Tom Lawes led the bowling charge for Professional County Club Select XI with two wickets, while Mitch Stanley, Scott Currie and Dan Douthwaite claimed one apiece.