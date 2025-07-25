Max Verstappen stays committed to his team despite Horner’s exit

An undated picture of Formula One champion Max Verstappen. — Reuters

Formula One champion Max Verstappen has assured fans that Christian Horner’s departure as Red Bull team principal will not impact his future with the team, calling Red Bull his ‘second family’ ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix on Thursday.

Addressing the media, Verstappen acknowledged the management’s decision to take the team in a new direction but stressed the importance of moving forward.

“Management decided they wanted to steer the ship in a different direction probably. Everyone else has to agree to that and look forward. And I am looking forward,” Verstappen said.

“I’m equally excited for the team now moving forward because that’s what we have to do. Looking back doesn’t make sense. It’s not going to make you faster.”

The Dutch driver expressed gratitude for his long-standing relationship with Red Bull, highlighting the emotional bond built over the years.

“At the same time, we do appreciate those 20 years and, from my side, the 10 or 11 that I’ve been part of Red Bull. Those things will always be remembered,” he said.

“The relationship between myself and Christian, for example, doesn’t change. Of course, he’s not here now during a race weekend, but it’s still like a second family to me.”

Verstappen, who has won four world championships with Red Bull, remains under contract until 2028. He confirmed he had spoken to Horner and praised new team principal Laurent Mekies, signaling confidence in the team’s future.

While uncertainty surrounds Red Bull’s management shake-up, Verstappen made it clear, his loyalty to the team remains firm as they push forward with their vision.