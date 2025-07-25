Mike Hesson highlights key learnings after Bangladesh T20I series defeat

Mike Hesson, head coach of Team Pakistan during a Pakistan Men's T20 Squad media opportunity at National Stadium on July 14, 2025 in Karachi, Pakistan.

Pakistan’s white-ball head coach Mike Hesson has shared his thoughts following the national team’s 2-1 defeat in the recently concluded T20I series against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

Taking to the social media platform ‘X’, Hesson reflected on Pakistan’s current standing in international cricket and outlined the roadmap under his leadership.

"Currently sitting 8th in the world we need to create depth and competition for places as well as play a style of cricket that can give us more consistency over time, especially at key event like Asia Cup and World Cups," Hesson said.

He pointed to valuable takeaways from the series, particularly the team’s performance on contrasting pitches and the resilience shown by young players.

"First 6 games on two contrasting pitches gave us key insights. A young batting group shone with 200+ scores early. Mirpur which is the lowest scoring venue in T20I’s certainly tested our adaptability and after struggling early we fought back and showed an ability to learn with experience," he said.

The 50-year-old coach also praised the emergence of new talent and the efforts of the support staff in fostering growth within the squad.

"New players stepped up, showing promise and in some instances excelling. Specialist Coaches have played a key role in developing bowlers both here and at the NCA," he stated.

Concluding his message on a positive note, Hesson highlighted a marked improvement in the team’s fielding performance.

"Fielding was a huge step up in last two matches and were starting to look like an International fielding side. Onwards," he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that this was Mike Hesson’s second assignment since taking over as Pakistan's white-ball head coach — one that ended in a series defeat.

His first assignment was a home T20I series against Bangladesh, which Pakistan won 3-0. The team now shifts its focus to an upcoming white-ball tour of the West Indies, featuring both ODI and T20I matches.

However, uncertainty surrounds the series as the PCB had proposed scrapping the ODIs in favor of more T20Is — a suggestion that may have been declined by the West Indies Cricket Board, which has already begun selling tickets for matches in both formats.

According to a PCB official, a final decision regarding the tour schedule is expected within the next couple of days.