Sunil Gavaskar slams ICC concussion substitute rule, calls for review

Former legend Sunil Gavaskar during day two of the First Test match in the series between Australia and India at Perth Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Perth, Australia. — AFP

MANCHESTER: Former India cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar on Thursday criticised the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) concussion substitute rule, arguing that it is being misused and requires an urgent review.

Speaking during the ongoing India, England Test at Old Trafford, Gavaskar said the rule effectively provides a 'like-for-like substitute for incompetence' and needs to be reconsidered.

Expressing his concern to the Indian media, Gavaskar questioned the fairness of the existing rule, which was introduced in 2019 to replace players suffering from concussions during a match.

“I’ve always felt that you are giving a like-for-like substitute for incompetence. If you are not good enough to play short-pitched bowling, don’t play Test cricket—go and play tennis or golf.

"You are giving a like-for-like substitute for somebody who can’t play the short ball and gets hit,” Gavaskar said.

Gavaskar argued that the rule does not address other accidental injuries, such as Pant’s case, which prevent players from fulfilling their roles.

He urged the ICC to form a medical panel to decide on such replacements.

“Here, it is a clear injury. There has to be a substitute. Let there be a separate committee maybe with doctors, that can assess these situations and make the call,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that India’s wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant sustained a toe injury while attempting a reverse sweep against England pacer Chris Woakes.

Despite the blow, Pant returned on day two to score a gritty half-century. However, he could not continue as a wicketkeeper, forcing Dhruv Jurel to take the gloves for fielding duties only.

Meanwhile, the concussion substitute rule was implemented after the tragic death of Australian cricketer Phil Hughes, who was struck by a bouncer in 2014.

The regulation allows a team to replace a concussed player with someone of a similar role, subject to match referee approval.