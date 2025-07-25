Raducanu reclaims British number one spot with win over Osaka at Citi Open

Britain's Emma Raducanu reacts during her third round match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka on July 4, 2025. — Reuters

Emma Raducanu reclaimed the British number one ranking after producing a stunning straight-sets victory over four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, winning 6-4, 6-2 in their first career meeting to advance to the quarter-finals at the Citi Open on Thursday.

The 21-year-old British star dominated from the baseline, showcasing confidence and precision against Osaka, who is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous players on hard courts.

Raducanu’s victory not only secured her spot in the last eight but also ensured she will overtake Katie Boulter to become the top-ranked British player when the WTA rankings update on Monday.

Raducanu’s next challenge will be against former world number three Maria Sakkari, who progressed by defeating American second seed Emma Navarro in straight sets.

Reflecting on her win, Raducanu admitted she knew the task ahead was tough.

“I thought it was going to be a really difficult match. Naomi’s won four slams, she’s been world No. 1, and she’s so dangerous on hard courts,” she said.

“I knew I had to play well and manage my service games, which I’m proud of. Once I settled, I started making inroads in her serve.”

She also highlighted the unique conditions in Washington. “I’m really pleased with how I handled the ball speed and the conditions here in D.C. It was a great challenge,” Raducanu added.

Alongside her singles success, Raducanu has also advanced to the women’s doubles semi-finals with 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, capping an impressive week for the young Brit.