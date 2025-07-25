Bangladesh captain stresses need for better death bowling ahead of T20 World Cup

Bangladesh´s Tanzim Hasan Sakib (centre) celebrates with teammates after dismissing Pakistan´s Mohammad Nawaz (not pictured) during their second T20I at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on July 22, 2025. — AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh T20I captain Litton Das on Thursday urged his bowling unit to improve their death-over execution as the team prepares for the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka next year.

Speaking after Bangladesh’s 2-1 series victory over Pakistan on Friday, Litton praised the team’s performance with the new ball but underlined the need for composure in the final overs.

“We are bowling very well with the new ball, but we need to do well in the death overs. The team believes the same,” Litton said.

Despite recent success with back-to-back T20I series wins, one away against Sri Lanka and another at home against Pakistan, Litton believed there is still significant room for improvement in crucial phases of the game.

“We all know how deadly Mustafizur [Rahman] can be in the death overs, but for the others this is the time to improve in this area ahead of the World Cup. If that happens, we will improve as a team,” he added.

The skipper also highlighted Bangladesh’s rotation policy for fast bowlers, aimed at reducing injuries to key pacers Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman.

“Taskin has returned to T20s after a long time. If he keeps playing continuously, the chances of injury are higher. The same goes for Shoriful, who has faced recurring groin issues,” Litton explained.

Litton further expressed confidence in the middle order, including Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, and Shamim Patowary, but stressed the need for reliable backups ahead of the global event.

“If we lose any of our key pacers, our plans will suffer. Managing fitness is crucial,” he concluded.