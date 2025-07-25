Salman Ali Agha opens up on Bangladesh pitches after series defeat

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha speaks at the post-match press conference after the victory against Bangladesh in the third T20I at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka, on July 24, 2025. — Screengrab

DHAKA: Pakistan cricket team captain Salman Ali Agha on Thursday attributed the T20I series defeat against Bangladesh to the team’s failure to fully execute their plans, while stressing that the pitches used in the series were not ideal for preparations ahead of the Asia Cup and World Cup.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Salman emphasised that the team must perform in all conditions, but he does not expect to encounter similar pitches in the future.

“These pitches are not ideal for preparing for the Asia Cup and World Cup. I don’t think we will get such wickets going forward. It’s true that we couldn’t perform in this series the way we should have," he noted.

He admitted that the main reason for the defeat was the lack of execution of plans.

"I don’t think we’ll face such conditions later, and whatever conditions come our way, we shouldn’t focus on that, our job is to perform,” he said.

Salman noted that the team is still in the building process but assured that they are on the right track.

“We had assessed things, but our execution of the plan wasn’t up to the mark. The team we are trying to build is on the right track, and as we continue to follow the process, things will improve,” he said.

Acknowledging the lack of consistency in the team’s performance, Salman said they are working on it as consistency is key to success.

“Our consistency is not where it should be. We discuss it and work on it. As players and as a team, we are all working hard to make our performances more consistent,” he added.

Expressing satisfaction with his performance as captain, Salman dismissed claims of a decline in his form.

“Since becoming captain, my performance has improved a lot. I’m also on the right track. Everyone learns, and so do I. As for the talks about my poor performance, that is absolutely not true,” he concluded.