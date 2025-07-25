NBA: Golden State faces offseason uncertainty amid Kuminga holdout

An undated picture of Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga. — Reuters

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga remained unsigned as he evaluates his options for a bigger role elsewhere, international media reported on Friday.

The 21-year-old is in no hurry to accept the Warriors’ latest contract offer, leaving the front office, led by General Manager Mike Dunleavy Jr., in a difficult position.

Golden State has reportedly tabled what it considers a fair deal, but Kuminga and his agent, Aaron Turner, have yet to agree. Talks have stalled and Turner has spent much of July exploring sign-and-trade possibilities for his client.

The Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings have expressed interest, but neither team has made an offer that meets the Warriors’ expectations.

Golden State is seeking a promising young player and a first-round draft pick in exchange for the athletic forward.

League-wide salary-cap limitations have cooled the market for restricted free agents, adding another layer of complexity.

The Warriors, however, retain some leverage, Kuminga can still accept the USD 7.9 million qualifying offer by the October one deadline.

Doing so would give him short-term control over his future while granting a no-trade clause. The standoff centers on Kuminga’s desire for a consistent starting role and an expanded offensive workload.

He is wary of returning to a situation where he remains a secondary option, particularly after limited minutes during the playoffs.

While head coach Steve Kerr has assured him of a bigger role next season, Kuminga continues to weigh whether a fresh start elsewhere is the best move. For now, his decision leaves Golden State’s offseason plans in limbo.