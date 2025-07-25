Donovan, Contreras star as Cardinals thump Padres in MLB clash

Herrera’s sixth-inning homer extends St. Louis’ lead to 9-7, sealing win for home team

July 25, 2025
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan is congratulated by teammates after hitting a three run home run against the San Diego Padres during the second inning at Busch Stadium on Jul 24, 2025. — Reuters 

ST. LOUIS: Brendan Donovan and Willson Contreras each hit three-run homers to power the St. Louis Cardinals to a 9-7 victory over the visiting San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium on Thursday.

The Padres started strong, taking a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but the Cardinals responded with a dominant second inning, exploding for seven runs to seise control of the game.

Donovan ignited the rally with a three-run homer after Jordan Walker’s single and Victor Scott II’s walk, electrifying the home crowd.

Donovan continued his stellar night by adding an RBI single in the fourth and smashing a solo homer in the sixth inning to cap St. Louis’ scoring effort.

For the Padres, Manny Machado went three-for-five with a two-run homer, while Fernando Tatis Jr. also went three-for-five with a solo homer and two runs scored.

Padres starter Yu Darvish (0-3) struggled in his fourth start since returning from the injured list, giving up eight runs in just three 1/3 innings.

The victory marked only the second for the Cardinals in seven games since the All-Star break and was a milestone win for manager Oliver Marmol, who secured his 300th career victory.

San Diego fought back in the fifth inning to cut the deficit to 8-7, as Jackson Merrill singled, Xander Bogaerts doubled, Gavin Sheets drove in a run with a groundout and Bogaerts scored on an error when Bryce Johnson reached base.

Ivan Herrera’s sixth-inning homer extended St. Louis’ lead to 9-7, sealing the win for the home team.

The Padres will try to bounce back on Friday, with Nick Pivetta scheduled to start against the Cardinals’ Miles Mikolas.

