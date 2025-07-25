Former captain slams team’s body language despite third T20I win over Bangladesh

Pakistan players celebrate during the first T20I against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on July 20, 2025. - PCB

DHAKA: Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja on Thursday lauded Sahibzada Farhan for his match winning performance in the third T20I against Bangladesh but criticised the overall team performance and players’ body language despite the victory.

Speaking on his YouTube channel after Pakistan clinched the series with a win in the final match, Ramiz credited Farhan for playing a key role.

“Sahibzada Farhan played an outstanding innings. He showed fearlessness and a positive mindset throughout. The reason he was able to perform this way was because he was not burdened by the fear of failure,” Ramiz said.

He added that Farhan’s approach set an example for other players.

“Farhan stabilised the team and showed that if he can come in after sitting out two matches and perform like this, then why can’t the rest? His body language was strong, and he looked confident from the start,” he remarked.

However, Ramiz expressed concern over the overall demeanor of the team, pointing out that, except for a few players, most looked under pressure.

“Apart from Sahibzada Farhan, Hasan Nawaz and Mohammad Nawaz, the rest of the players’ body language was poor. It seemed like the team was nervous,” he observed.

Ramiz also singled out Mohammad Haris for criticism, advising him to improve his batting technique.

“Haris bats at number three but struggles a lot. He appears restless and tries to hit every ball. He needs to work on his shot selection to succeed in this position. I have already communicated this to him personally,” Ramiz concluded.