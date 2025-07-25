Updated schedule announced for Caribbean Premier League 2025

Tabraiz Shamsi and Anrich Nortje of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots celebrate victory in the opening match of the 2024 CPL. — AFP

The updated schedule for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 was announced on Thursday, confirming that the tournament will run from August 14 to September 21 with minor adjustments to the previously released itinerary.

The season will begin on August 14 with a clash between St Kitts & Nevis Patriots and Antigua & Barbuda Falcons.

The second match will be played on August 15, featuring the Patriots against Guyana Amazon Warriors, followed by Antigua & Barbuda Falcons facing Barbados Royals on August 16.

The fourth fixture will see St Kitts & Nevis Patriots take on Trinbago Knight Riders on August 17.

Two evening matches have had their start times adjusted, including the Trinbago Knight Riders versus Barbados Royals game on August 29 and the Guyana Amazon Warriors versus St Kitts & Nevis Patriots encounter on September seven.

All matches scheduled in Trinidad will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

Despite these minor tweaks, the CPL will continue to be played across seven venues. Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda, Kensington Oval in Barbados and Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Warner Park Sporting Complex in St Kitts and Nevis, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia, and the two venues in Trinidad and Tobago, Brian Lara Cricket Academy and Queen’s Park Oval.

The 2025 season will feature six franchises, defending champions Saint Lucia Kings, along with Antigua & Barbuda Falcons, Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, and Trinbago Knight Riders.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) and CPL T20 had released the primary schedule earlier this year, and while the latest announcement does not affect the duration of the event.

For the unversed, five Pakistan players are set to participate in the CPL 2025.

The highly anticipated players draft took place earlier today, which saw four out of the six teams acquiring Pakistan and Pakistan diaspora players, including former international Mohammad Amir.

Amir, who has participated in four CPL seasons, found a new home at the Trinbago Knight Riders, his fourth team in the league since 2021.

Mohammad Amir has thus far played 39 matches throughout four seasons and picked up 51 wickets at 18.09.

The left-arm pacer was joined by countryman Usman Tariq, who will be featuring in his first overseas league after enjoying success in two Pakistan Super League (PSL) seasons in 2024 and 25.

Besides him, all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz will also be playing his first CPL season after being picked by St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Fellow all-rounder Imad Wasim, another familiar Pakistan participant of the league, returned to Antigua and Barbuda Falcons after being released by the franchise ahead of the players draft.

Imad is the most experienced Pakistani player, having featured in seven editions and played 64 matches.

Pakistan players to feature in CPL 2025:

Mohammad Nawaz (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots), Imad Wasim (Antigua and Barbuda Falcons), Mohammad Amir and Usman Tariq (Trinbago Knight Riders), Hassan Khan (Guyana Amazon Warriors)