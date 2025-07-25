Key player replaces injured Phillips in New Zealand squad for Zimbabwe Test

New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell (left) celebrates a wicket with Kane Williamson during the third day of the first Test against England at Mount Maunganui on February 18, 2023. — AFP

BULAWAYO: Michael Bracewell on Friday called up to New Zealand’s Test squad for the opening match of the two-Test series against Zimbabwe, starting in Bulawayo.

He replaced Glenn Phillips, who has been ruled out of the tour due to a right groin injury sustained during the final of Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025.

Bracewell was originally unavailable for the series because of his commitments with Southern Brave in The Hundred.

However, the all-rounder is currently in Zimbabwe as part of New Zealand’s T20I squad, which made his inclusion in the Test team a convenient option.

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter confirmed the decision, describing Bracewell as a 'natural fit' for the squad.

“Glenn’s injury provided a gap in the Test squad, and Michael is the closest like-for-like replacement,” Walter said.

“Michael’s experience and skill set will be a great asset and allow us to maintain the same balance in the team. Given that he’s already here with the T20 squad and his availability aligned for the first Test, we’re using the opportunity to include him.”

Walter added that the team will reassess the situation after the first Test before deciding on a replacement for the second match.

Bracewell will return to England after the first Test to fulfill his commitments with Southern Brave in The Hundred.

The two-match Test series between Zimbabwe and New Zealand will begin on July 30, while the second Test starts on August 7, with both matches to be played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

New Zealand Test squad:

Tom Latham (Captain), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Nathan Smith, Will Young.

Zimbabwe v New Zealand Test schedule: