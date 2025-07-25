AB De Villiers’ masterclass powers South Africa to victory over England in WCL clash

South Africa Champions’ captain AB de Villiers celebrates his century during the match against England Champions in the World Championship of Legends 2025 at Leicester on July 24, 2025. — X/@RaviChandra09

LEICESTER: A breathtaking century by AB de Villiers powered South Africa Champions to a commanding 10-wicket victory over England Champions in the World Championship of Legends clash here at Leicester on Thursday.

Winning the toss, de Villiers opted to bowl first, a decision that proved spot-on as his bowlers restricted England to a modest total.

England Champions posted 152/6 in their allotted 20 overs, failing to capitalise on a decent start.

Opener Phil Mustard was the standout performer for England, scoring 39 runs off 33 deliveries with one six and three fours.

Samit Patel chipped in with a quickfire 24 off 16 balls, including three boundaries.

Skipper Eoin Morgan added 20 runs from 14 balls, striking one six and two fours, but none of the other batters could build a substantial innings.

Tim Ambrose (19), Liam Plunkett (11), Moeen Ali (10), Ravi Bopara (seven), and Ian Bell (seven) completed the innings.

For South Africa, veteran spinner Imran Tahir and pacer Wayne Parnell grabbed two wickets each, while Chris Morris and Oliver claimed one apiece to keep England in check.

In response, South Africa Champions produced a flawless batting performance. Chasing 153, openers Hashim Amla and AB de Villiers dismantled the English attack with ease.

De Villiers was in a league of his own, smashing an unbeaten 116 off just 51 balls. His blistering knock featured 15 fours and seven towering sixes, showcasing his trademark stroke play and sheer dominance.

Hashim Amla played the perfect supporting role, remaining not out on 29 from 25 deliveries with four boundaries.

Together, they guided their team home in style, completing the chase without losing a single wicket and sealing a resounding victory with plenty of overs to spare.