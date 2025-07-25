WWE legends pay tribute to Hulk Hogan after tragic death

The collage of photos shows former WWE Legends and Hall of Famer Undertaker, (left), Triple H and Ric Flair. - WWE

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) legends and Hall of Famers, including Triple H, The Undertaker, Ric Flair, and others, have paid heartfelt tributes to iconic professional wrestler Terry Bollea, famously known as Hulk Hogan, following his tragic death at the age of 71.

Hogan, one of the most recognisable figures in the history of sports entertainment, passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest.

According to reports, paramedics were dispatched to his residence in Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday morning.

He was reportedly seen being carried out on a stretcher before being transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Following the news, tributes poured in from across the wrestling world. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared an emotional message, reflecting on their decades-long friendship.

"Hulk Has Been By My Side Since We Started In The Wrestling Business. An Incredible Athlete, Talent, Friend, And Father! Our Friendship Has Meant The World To Me," Flair posted.

"He Was Always There For Me Even When I Didn’t Ask For Him To Be. He Was One Of The First To Visit Me When I Was In The Hospital With A 2% Chance Of Living, And He Prayed By My Bedside. Hulk Also Lent Me Money When Reid Was Sick. Hulkster, No One Will Ever Compare To You! Rest In Peace My Friend," he added.

Legend and Hall of Famer The Undertaker also shared a heartfelt tribute following the legend's passing.

"The wrestling world has lost a true legend. His contributions to our business are immeasurable and for that I am appreciative. Thank you, Hulk Hogan," Undertaker wrote.

WWE Chief Content Officer (CCO) Triple H also paid tribute, acknowledging Hulk Hogan's immense impact on the industry.

"WWE would not be where it is today without the larger-than-life characters that compete in the ring … and few, if any, loomed larger than Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bollea," Triple H posted.

"He was the archetype of what it meant to be a “Superstar” - a global sensation that inspired millions to work hard at whatever it was they wanted to accomplish and a look that made him recognisable to fans around the world," he added.

Other WWE personalities who mourned his passing included Sting, Kurt Angle, Kane, Sgt. Slaughter, and former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

In an official statement, WWE confirmed Hogan’s passing and honored his legacy.

“WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away,” the statement read.

“One of pop culture’s most recognisable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”

It is pertinent to mention that Hogan underwent major heart surgery in June, which had sparked concern among fans.

Hogan was a six-time WWE Champion and a central figure in ushering professional wrestling into mainstream pop culture, particularly during the 1980s and 1990s.