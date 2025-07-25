St. Kitts sign star Pakistan pacer as replacement for Corbin Bosch in CPL 2025

Naseem Shah (L) of Pakistan celebrates taking the wicket of Tristan Stubbs of South Africa for 18 runs during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 03, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. - ICC

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah is set to return to the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) after being signed by the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots as a replacement for South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch for the 2025 edition, scheduled to begin on August 14.

Naseem last featured in the CPL in 2021, also for the Patriots, where he played seven matches, picking up six wickets at an economy rate of 7.68.

He made a notable contribution to the team’s success in that edition, including a standout performance of 2/26 in the final, helping St. Kitts lift the trophy in the ninth season of the tournament.

Apart from the CPL, the right-arm pacer boasts extensive experience in international franchise leagues such as the Lanka Premier League (LPL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and Pakistan’s own Pakistan Super League (PSL).

However, Naseem’s participation in CPL 2025 remains uncertain, as he may be part of Pakistan’s packed international calendar, which includes a white-ball tour of the West Indies, a tri-nation series with Afghanistan and the UAE, and the Asia Cup 2025, scheduled for September.

Alongside the right-arm pacer, five other Pakistani players are set to feature in the upcoming edition of the tournament, including former international Mohammad Amir.

The left-arm pacer, who has already played four CPL seasons, has joined the Trinbago Knight Riders—his fourth team in the league since 2021. Amir has so far featured in 39 CPL matches, claiming 51 wickets at an impressive average of 18.09.

Usman Tariq, another Pakistani pacer, will make his CPL debut for Trinbago Knight Riders following impressive stints in the PSL 2024 and 2025 seasons.

All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz will also make his CPL debut, having been picked by St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Meanwhile, seasoned campaigner Imad Wasim returns to the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons after being released and later re-picked by the franchise ahead of the players' draft.

Guyana Amazon Warriors, last year’s runners-up, have secured the services of Hasan Khan, a Pakistan-based spin all-rounder who is reportedly transitioning to USA cricket.

Pakistan players to feature in CPL 2025

Naseem Shah and Mohammad Nawaz (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots), Imad Wasim (Antigua and Barbuda Falcons), Mohammad Amir and Usman Tariq (Trinbago Knight Riders), Hassan Khan (Guyana Amazon Warriors)