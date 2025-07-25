Alexander Isak considers exiting Newcastle amid Liverpool interest: reports

An undated photo of Newcastle United's striker Alexander Isak. — Instagram/alex_isak

Alexander Isak is reportedly considering a move away from Newcastle United this summer, international media reported on Friday.

According to reports, if the move happens, Liverpool are the favourites to secure Isak’s signature.

Newcastle have repeatedly shown reluctance to part ways with the player, who has been dropped from Eddie Howe's 30-man squad for the side’s pre-season tour of Asia citing a ‘minor thigh injury’ for the absence, but reports suggest that a deal of £150 million ($203m) could lead the club to change its position.

Isak, who scored 27 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions last campaign, was also not included in Newcastle's friendly with Celtic on Saturday, which the Magpies lost 4-0.

Newcastle, at least publicly, have maintained that Alexander Isak is not for sale, and manager Howe said over the weekend that he remains ‘confident’ the player will still be at the club at the start of the season.

"I think it's difficult for me to give 100% clarity on any player. I'd never sit here and do that because it's football and you never know what can happen,” Howe said.

"But Alex is happy at Newcastle. He loves the players he plays with, the staff, the team and I've never had any issue with him."

The Sweden international has been heavily linked with Liverpool this summer. The Reds have reportedly submitted an offer for Isak, but the parties have not agreed on terms yet.

After failing to make progress in their attempt to sign Isak, Liverpool signed French striker Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt, with media reports saying the deal was worth 69 million pounds ($93.65 million) plus add-ons.