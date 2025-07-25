Duckett, Crawley spearhead England’s fightback against India

England's Zak Crawley (right) and Ben Duckett run between the wickets during the second day of their fourth Test against India at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 24, 2025. — Reuters

MANCHESTER: Openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett scored rampant half-centuries to give England a flamboyant start in response to India’s first-innings 358 on the second day of the fourth Test here at Old Trafford on Thursday.

At the conclusion of day two, the home side were 225/2, trailing by a further 133 runs with Ollie Pope and Joe Root unbeaten on 20 and 11, respectively.

The duo batted sensibly to add an unbeaten 28 runs for the third wicket after Crawley and Duckett perished in quick succession.

The opening pair yielded 166 runs in 32 overs until Crawley was caught at slip by KL Rahul off Ravindra Jadeja after scoring 84 off 113 deliveries, laced with 13 fours and a six.

Duckett followed suit six overs later when he was caught behind off Anshul Kamboj, just six away from a well-deserved century. He smashed 13 boundaries during his 100-ball 94.

For India, Jadeja and debutant Kamboj have taken one wicket thus far.

Earlier in the day, India resumed their first innings from 264/4 through Jadeja and Thakur, who could add just two runs to their overnight fifth-wicket partnership as the former fell victim to Jofra Archer in the second over of the day.

The top-ranked all-rounder made 20 off 40 deliveries with the help of three fours.

Following the early setback, Thakur put together a crucial 48-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Washington Sundar, which propelled India past the 300-run mark.

England captain Ben Stokes broke the budding partnership in the dying minutes of the first session by getting rid of Thakur, who made 41 off 88 balls.

His dismissal led to injured Rishabh Pant coming out to bat once again after being retired hurt on the opening day.

The wicketkeeper batter was involved in a brief 23-run partnership with Sundar, who also fell victim to Stokes after scoring a gritty 27.

Pant, on the other hand, continued his resilience against the England bowlers despite nursing a fractured foot and went on to score a defiant half-century, which bolstered India’s total past the 350-run mark.

He was eventually cleaned up by Jofra Archer after scoring 54 off 75 deliveries, laced with three fours and two sixes.

Archer struck again in his next over, dismissing Jasprit Bumrah (four) to bowl out India for 358 in 114.1 overs.

Skipper Stokes was the standout bowler for England with his five-wicket haul, followed by Archer with three, while Chris Woakes and Liam Dawson chipped in with one apiece.