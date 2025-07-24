Khabib Nurmagomedov slams UFC over unfair treatment of Russian fighters

An undated photo of Khabib Nurmagomedov. — AFP

Former Mixed Martial Artist (MMA) Khabib Nurmagomedov criticised UFC over unfair treatment of Russian fighters.

Some of the Russian talent has been treated harshly by the promotion, and it is becoming a trend now with Movsar Evloev being 9-0 in the UFC, but he has not been given a title shot yet.

Muhammad Mokaev was cut from the company, while arguably a deserving candidate for the flyweight title. 'The Eagle' believes it paints 'an impression' of unfair treatment.

Speaking in an interview, Nurmagomedov opined on the Russian Mixed Martial Artists’ treatment in the UFC.

"I think that feeling started in the last couple of years," Nurmagomedov explained.

"When they didn't give Evloev a shot at 9-0. They were stalling Ankalaev too, really badly. Then there was that whole situation with Mokaev.

"With Khamzat [Chimaev] it's his own thing, visas and all that. All of it together, it definitely creates that kind of impression [that the UFC is stalling Russian fighters.]"

Khabib shed the light on marketability factor in the UFC and said that fighters like Movsar are unable to play those business games.

"[...] The UFC wants you to be both a great fighter and marketable," He concluded.

"The problem with our fighters. Take Movsar, for example. He won't play those business games."

Other than treatment, the UFC has not been totally unfair to the previously mentioned fighters. Ankalaev has been given a chance for the belt in 2022, but managed a draw against Jan Blachowicz. Evloev has eleven UFC cancellations in twenty booked fights, and Mokaev's situation is strictly need-to-know.