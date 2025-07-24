Salman Ali Agha ‘very proud’ of team effort in consolation victory over Bangladesh

Pakistan´s Salman Agha plays a shot during their second T20I against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on July 22, 2025. — AFP

DHAKA: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha applauded his team for showing ‘character’ in their 75-run victory over Bangladesh in the third and final T20I here at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Put into bat first, the touring side registered a commendable total of 178/7 on the board, courtesy of Sahibzada Farhan’s half-century, coupled with cameos from Hasan Nawaz (33) and Mohammad Nawaz (27).

The right-handed opener top-scored for Pakistan with 63 off 41 deliveries, studded with six fours and five sixes.

Chasing a daunting 179-run target, Bangladesh’s batting unit could muster 104 runs before getting bowled out in the 17th over, their third-lowest total against Pakistan in the format.

Bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin remained the top-scorer for the home side with a gutsy 35 off 34 deliveries, while opening batter Mohammad Naim (10) was the other to amass double figures.

Left-arm pacer Salman Mirza was the standout bowler for Pakistan, taking three wickets for 19 runs in his four overs, followed by Faheem Ashraf and Nawaz with two each, while Ahmed Daniyal, Hussain Talat, and skipper Salman Ali Agha struck out one batter apiece.

Reflecting on his team’s performance in the third T20I, which helped them avoid the series whitewash, Agha asserted that it depicted what they want to achieve as a team, showing character regardless of the situation.

“Very proud, this is what we talked about as a team, no matter what situation we are in, we want to show character,” said Agha at the post-match presentation.

Top-order batter Farhan, who was not picked for the first two T20Is, which Bangladesh won, was adjudged the Player of the Match for his match-winning half-century.

The right-handed batter was also commended by the skipper, who lauded him and his opening partner Saim Ayub for putting Pakistan ahead after the first six overs.

“The way Sahibzada batted was outstanding, heartening and pleasing to see, Saim as well. First six overs they put us ahead,” Agha stated.

Agha further praised pacers Salman, Hasan, Daniyal and Nawaz for their notable contributions in the victory.

“Hasan batted really well and Nawaz played an outstanding cameo. Salman was outstanding, took wickets upfront and the way Dani (Daniyal) bowled, very happy with them,” Agha concluded.