Nick Kyrgios drops major retirement hint

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) reacts towards his player's box after losing a point against Mackenzie McDonald on day two of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on March 19, 2025. — Reuters

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios said that he is soon going to bid farewell to the sport, international media reported on Thursday.

Kyrgios has been struggling with a litany of foot, knee and wrist injuries since he was beaten by Novak Djokovic in the 2022 Wimbledon final, and has only played four singles matches in the current season.

The Australian won his first singles match at the Miami Open in March since his struggles in 2022, but pulled out of the French Open due to knee issues.

He announced his departure from Wimbledon and the entire grasscourt season following a minor setback in his recovery from injury early in June.

Kyrgios, the winner of seven ATP Tour singles said that he will play this year and then see what to do, but he cannot play for much longer.

"I don't think there's much tennis left. Yeah! my body can't take too much of it. I'll just play UTS for the rest of my life... Play this year, then I'm gonna see what I do next year,” Kyrgios said.

“But I can't play for much longer, I think. My body's like, it's hard, it's like the training and it's easy to play the match but the everyday training, the travel, that's I think the toughest."

He further stated that there is a lot of competition, and keeping in mind his physical and mental fitness, he could not compete against guys like Jannik Sinner.

"Right now, I can't train for two months, when you start training and you get injured, that's when it's like it's not fun as much anymore,” he continued.

“There so many rallies now. Like even the big guys have to rally. And what chance do I have rallying against Sinner (Jannik)? Zero. Or maybe like 10%... The courts are slow now."

Nick Kyrgios was showing great potential in 2022, playing the final at Wimbledon in men's singles. Later that year, he also made it to the quarterfinals of the US Open but featured only once at a Grand Slam since then.