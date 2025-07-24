WWE legend Hulk Hogan passes away at 71

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan greets the crowd during the Crown Jewel pay-per-view at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh on November 2, 2018. — AFP

Renowned professional wrestler and a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Famer, Terry Bollea, profoundly known as Hulk Hogan, has passed away at the age of 71, international media reported on Thursday.

According to a report, paramedics were rushed to the WWE icon’s residence in Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday morning for a cardiac arrest.

The report further added that the former WWE champion was seen being carried out on a stretcher before being taken to a nearby hospital in an ambulance.

The WWE, in an official statement, offered its condolences on the passing of Hogan, who won six world titles at the company.

“WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away,” the sports entertainment promotion said in a statement.

“One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s.

“WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”

For the unversed, Hogan underwent a major heart surgery in June.

The unfortunate news came just days after his wife, Sky, had denied the rumours regarding him being in a coma and asserted that his husband’s heart was ‘strong’ as he had recovered from the surgery.

Earlier this year, rumours were on the rise that Hulk Hogan was on a ‘deathbed’, but sources close to the legendary wrestler had reportedly assured that he was doing fine.