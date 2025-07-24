Mercedes boss Toto Wolff opens up about Russell, Antonelli future

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff during the press conference at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg on June 27, 2025. — Reuters

Mercedes' boss Toto Wolff said George Russell and Kimi Antonelli are the team’s priority for next season amid Max Verstappen’s talks, international media reported on Thursday.

Verstappen is far behind in the title race in the ongoing season, with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri leading the table with 234 points, while the Dutch driver is in third with 165.

Verstappen, the most successful driver for the past four years, is not happy with his car’s performance and has struggled this season.

With a new engine era starting in 2026, the four-time world champion, after a tough season, is speculated to exit Red Bull.

The Dutch driver’s move became the centre of discussion after Red Bull sacked long-serving team boss Christian Horner this month, with Laurent Mekies replacing him as the new team Principal.

Russell’s contract expires at the end of the season, while 18-year-old rookie Antonelli has his first season with Mercedes and is rated very high by the pundits.

Wolff, speaking with Austrian media, said that Mercedes is looking at George and Kimi as their future.

"The direction of travel is that we want to continue with George and Kimi. That is the first priority," Wolff said.

"You can't look past someone like Max and the plans he has for the future. We did that, but I don't think there will be any big surprises."

Wolff and Verstappen were reportedly on vacation at the same time and at the same place, which gave users on social media a chance to rumour, but the Mercedes boss dismissed any significance in that.

"If you go on holiday close to each other, it doesn't mean that you are also going to work together in Formula 1," he said.

"We have always got along well. We also happen to vacation in similar areas."