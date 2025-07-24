New Zealand crush Zimbabwe to stay unbeaten ahead of tri-series final

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra and Tim Seifert in action during their T20I tri-series match against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on July 24, 2025. — Zimbabwe Cricket

HARARE: Quickfire half-centuries from Tim Seifert and Rachin Ravindra, followed by an economical four-wicket haul by Ish Sodhi, led New Zealand to a thumping 60-run victory over hosts Zimbabwe in the last league-stage match of the T20I tri-series here at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner’s decision to bat first proved beneficial as his team’s batting unit yielded a mammoth 190/6 in 20 overs.

The leaders, however, had a contrasting start to their innings as Richard Ngarava dismissed Tim Robinson (10) in the third over with just 19 runs on the board.

Following the early hiccup, Ravindra joined Seifert in the middle and the duo partnered strongly to put New Zealand in a dominant position, adding 108 runs off 68 deliveries as both scored half-centuries.

The match-defining stand was broken by Tinotenda Maposa in the 14th over, during which he struck again to dismiss Mark Chapman for a two-ball duck.

Ravindra, on the other hand, made 63 off 39 deliveries, laced with seven fours and two sixes.

Seifert was then involved in a brief 26-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Michael Bracewell until eventually falling victim to Ngarava in the 17th over.

He remained the top-scorer for New Zealand with a 45-ball 75, studded with 10 boundaries, including a six.

New Zealand then suffered another blow in the same over as Ngarava sent back Bevon Jacobs for a duck.

The left-arm pacer struck again in his final over to round up magnificent bowling figures of 4/34 in his four overs.

Meanwhile, middle-order batter Michael Bracewell stood his ground firm and ensured a decent finish with the bat for New Zealand with an unbeaten 26 off 16, featuring two fours and a six.

Besides Ngarava, Maposa picked up two wickets for 33 runs in his four overs.

Chasing a daunting 191-run target, the home side’s batting unfolded on a meagre 130 in 18.5 overs and thus succumbed to a 60-run defeat.

Middle-order batter Tony Munyonga waged a lone battle for the home side with a 30-ball 40, while opening batter Dion Myers (22) and Tashinga Musekiwa (21) were the others to amass double figures.

Ish Sodhi was the standout bowler for New Zealand, taking four wickets for just 12 runs in his four overs, followed by Matt Henry with two, while Will O’Rourke, Zakary Foulkes and Bracewell chipped in with one apiece.

The 60-run victory rounded up New Zealand’s perfect league-stage campaign as they topped the table with eight points in four matches, four clear of second-placed South Africa, whom they face in the final, scheduled to be played at the same venue on Saturday.