Oleksandr Usyk could lose WBO title; here's why

An undated photo of the undefeated heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. — Instagram/usykaa

The World Boxing Organisation has sent a letter to Oleksandr Usyk ordering him to defend his WBO heavyweight title against Joseph Parker or risk losing it, international media reported on Thursday.

Usyk knocked out Daniel Dubois in the fifth round at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, becoming the heavyweight undisputed champion for the second time.

The Ukrainian has become the first boxer in history to claim the undisputed champion status for a third time, following previous rules at cruiserweight (2018) and heavyweight (2024).

The governing body has ordered Usyk to defend the aforementioned belt against Parker in a letter written to the pair.

"Gentlemen: Please be advised that the WBO World Championship Committee is hereby ordering the commencement of negotiations between the subject matter fighters to discharge the mandatory title defence obligation,” the letter read.

"By virtue of this order, the parties have thirty (30) days upon issuance of this letter to reach terms. Failure to do so will result in this committee ordering purse bid proceedings in accordance with WBO regulations of World Championship Contests.

"The minimum bid in the Heavyweight division is one-million dollars ($1,000,000.00). Any of the parties herein may request purse bid proceedings at any time during negotiation stages.

"Lastly, the WBO reserves its right to issue any and all further rulings deemed necessary, helpful and convenient to accomplish the purposes, policies, and intent of the WBO rules, including but not limited to serving those interests that best serve boxing, and the WBO Heavyweight Division. Do not hesitate to contact the WBO headquarters if you have any questions or concerns."

If Oleksandr Usyk refuses to face Parker, he will have to give up on his WBO belt or be stripped of it.