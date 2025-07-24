Chelsea show interest in RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons

An undated photo of RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons. — Instagram/xavisimons

Chelsea showed interest in RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons, international media reported on Thursday.

Simons and Leipzig are on the same page as the Dutch winger is interested in joining a Premier League club, and his side is also willing to sell despite signing him permanently in January for an initial fee of €50 million ($58.8m).

Simons had enjoyed a successful 18-month loan spell at Leipzig following his permanent transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

Reports suggest that Leipzig are looking to make a profit on any sale and are demanding a fee of over €60m.

Simons, who has also attracted interest from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in recent times, has yet to agree on personal terms with Chelsea, although it remains to be seen if either club enters the running this time.

The Blues have also opened talks with Ajax for centre-back Jorrel Hato.

Hato, 19, has impressed everyone with his performance in the last campaign in the Eredivisie. The promising young defender made 31 appearances for Ajax in the season.

According to reports from British media, talks between Chelsea and Hato are understood to be in the early stages, with no agreement yet in place.

Chelsea transfers (In):

Jamie Gittens (Borussia Dortmund)

Joao Pedro (Brighton)

Liam Delap (Ipswich Town)

Dario Essugo (Sporting CP)

Mamadou Sarr (RC Strasbourg)

Kendry Páez (Independiente del Valle)

Estêvão Willian Palmeiras

Chelsea transfers (Out):

Bashir Humphreys (Burnley)

Marcus Bettinelli (Manchester City)

Mathis Amougou (Strasbourg)

Dorde Petrovic (Bournemouth)

Kepa Arrizabalaga (Arsenal)

Lucas Bergstrom (Mallorca)

Noni Madueke (Arsenal)