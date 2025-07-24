Pakistan thrash Bangladesh in third T20I to seal consolation victory

Pakistan´s Salman Mirza (left) celebrates dismissing Bangladesh´s Jaker Ali during their third T20I at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on July 24, 2025. — AFP

DHAKA: Returning Sahibzada Farhan’s blistering half-century, followed by Salman Mirza’s three-wicket haul, steered Pakistan to a crushing 75-run victory over Bangladesh in the third T20I here at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Chasing a daunting 179-run target, Bangladesh’s batting unit could muster 104 runs before getting bowled out in the 17th over, their third-lowest total against Pakistan in the format.

Bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin remained the top-scorer for the home side with a gutsy 35 off 34 deliveries, while opening batter Mohammad Naim (10) was the other to amass double figures as the rest of the Bangladesh batters failed against a ruthless Pakistan bowling attack.

Left-arm pacer Salman was the standout bowler for Pakistan, taking three wickets for 19 runs in his four overs, followed by Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Nawaz with two each, while Ahmed Daniyal, Hussain Talat, and skipper Salman Ali Agha struck out one batter apiece.

Put into bat first, Pakistan accumulated 178/7 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of a solid start provided by the openers.

The visitors’ new opening pair of Saim Ayub and Farhan dominated the Bangladeshi bowlers, putting together 82 runs until the former was dismissed by Nasum Ahmed in the ninth over.

Ayub, who played an anchoring role in the brisk opening partnership, made 21 off 15 deliveries with the help of two fours and six.

His dismissal halted the flow of runs for Pakistan and eventually translated into their biggest setback as Sahibzada Farhan fell victim to Ahmed in the 12th over.

The right-handed opener remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with a 41-ball 63, studded with six fours and five sixes.

Following his dismissal, Hasan Nawaz took the reins of Pakistan’s batting charge and put together a one-sided 22-run partnership with Mohammad Haris (five) and a brief 16-run stand with skipper Salman Ali Agha until Shoriful Islam removed him in the 15th over.

He remained a notable contributor for Pakistan with a brisk 33 off 17 deliveries, laced with one four and three sixes.

The touring side then suffered another blow in the next over when returning all-rounder Hussain Talat (one) was caught behind off Mohammad Saifuddin, bringing the total down to 132/5 in 15.2 overs.

However, a blistering cameo by Mohammad Nawaz at the backend bolstered Pakistan’s total past the 180-run mark.

The all-rounder made 27 off 16 deliveries, laced with two fours and as many sixes.

Meanwhile, skipper Agha remained unbeaten with a nine-ball 12 as he spent most of his time at the non-striker’s end.

Taskin Ahmed was the standout bowler for Bangladesh, taking three wickets for 38 runs in his four overs, followed by Nasum Ahmed with two, while Islam and Saifuddin chipped in with one apiece.