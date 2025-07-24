Moshin Naqvi opens up on potential Pakistan, Afghanistan, UAE tri-series

Agha Salman throws the ball to Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz (L) during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on August 22, 2023. - AFP

DHAKA: Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, has confirmed that a tri-nation T20I series involving Pakistan, Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be held ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup.

Speaking during a media interaction following the Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Dhaka, Naqvi, who is also the newly appointed ACC President, revealed that the tri-series will take place in the UAE.

“Yes, it’s confirmed and will take place before the Asia Cup in UAE,” Naqvi stated.

Naqvi also addressed reports of another potential tri-nation series in 2026 featuring Pakistan, Australia and Bangladesh. He expressed interest in the idea and responded positively when asked about its likelihood.

“I wish we can have it. Definitely, we would like to have it,” Naqvi said with a smile.

Reports have recently surfaced suggesting that Bangladesh is being considered for inclusion in a tri-nation T20I series alongside Australia and Pakistan in February 2026.

A source within the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed that informal discussions have taken place, although no official proposal has yet been received from the PCB.

As part of their preparations, Australia is scheduled to tour Pakistan for a three-match T20I series in early February 2026.

However, talks are ongoing to elevate the bilateral contest into a tri-nation tournament by adding Bangladesh as the third team.

Meanwhile, on July 5, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) Chairman Mirwais Ashraf also confirmed that discussions are underway to transform the initially planned bilateral series with Pakistan into a tri-nation event, with UAE as the third participant and host.

“A T20I series against Pakistan was scheduled for August, but they suggested adding another team — UAE — to the series,” Ashraf stated.

“The tri-nation series will be helpful for us to prepare for the Asia Cup,” he added.

He also emphasised that the ACB has no objection to the venue and is focused on ensuring thorough preparations for the upcoming ACC Men’s Asia Cup.

For the unversed, Pakistan was scheduled to host Afghanistan for a three-match T20I series in August.