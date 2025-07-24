Sean Strickland suspended by Nevada State Athletic Commission

An undated picture of Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland. — Reuters

LAS VEGAS: Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission from the MMA event due to an altercation with another fighter in June.

Strickland's case was on the commission's monthly schedule for Wednesday, but it voted to push his hearing to a future date.

The incident took place during the Tuff-N-Uff event, where Strickland entered the cage after the fight between Miles Hunsinger, who suffered a submission loss to Luis Hernandez.

Immediately after the fight, both corners started exchanging comments, and Strickland threw a pair of punches at Hernandez that were recorded.

It is pertinent to mention that UFC will not announce a fight for Strickland until this matter is resolved.

Nevada Deputy Attorney General Matthew Feeley explained that the issue started in June, and the respondent was involved in a physical fight immediately after the bout.

“In connection with the June 29, 2025 contest held in Las Vegas, NV, which the respondent was not participating in as a combatant,” Feeley said.

“The respondent engaged in a physical altercation with a contestant immediately after the contestant’s bout.”

Hernandez later noted that he hoped Strickland would not be punished for the incident and accepted that he did not want to press charges against any of them.

“I really have nothing [against] them, and hope the commission does not…like they even asked me, ‘Hey, you’re gonna press charges?’ I’m like, ‘What? No.’ I would never want anything to happen to these guys because I actually like them…I have nothing against Sean, nothing against Chris, nothing against Xtreme Couture.”