Fans question Sufiyan Muqeem’s continued absence from Bangladesh T20Is

Pakistan's Sufiyan Muqeem bowls during their second T20I against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on November 16, 2024. — AFP

KARACHI: Left-arm wrist spinner Sufiyan Muqeem’s absence from the third and final T20I against Bangladesh has sparked a debate on social media, with fans questioning the selection criteria.

Sufiyan, who made his T20I debut for Pakistan in the Asian Games in 2023, rose to fame with his record-breaking performance against Zimbabwe last year by registering the best bowling figures for Green Shirts in the format, picking up five wickets for just three runs.

The 25-year-old has thus far featured in 10 T20Is and taken 18 wickets at a remarkable average of 10.66 and an economy rate of just 6.06. His last appearance in the format came away against New Zealand in March this year.

Muqeem represented Peshawar Zalmi in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) but only played three matches, picking up one wicket at a dismal average of 107 and an economy rate of 11.

Despite his struggles in the marquee league, Muqeem managed to book his place in Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing away series against Bangladesh.

He, however, failed to make a cut to the playing XI in any of the three fixtures despite the spin-friendly conditions of the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

His absence, however, did not sit well with fans, who termed his absence ‘injustice’ and ‘questionable’.

“If Sufiyan Muqeem can’t make into the team on this Bangla pitches then only God knows why the hell he chose to play cricket. What a shame. And what mediocre mindset of the team management,” a user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“How is Sufiyan Muqeem not playing in the 3rd T20!?!?” another user questioned.

Another user voiced their frustration, stating, “Injustice with Sufiyan Muqeem.”