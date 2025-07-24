AC Milan confirm signing of Pervis Estupinan from Brighton

An undated photo of AC Milan defender Pervis Estupinan. — Instagram/pervisestupinan_oficial

AC Milan confirmed the signing of Pervis Estupinan from Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth £17m including add-ons, international media reported on Thursday.

The Ecuador international has signed a deal which will run until 2030.

Estupinan has scored five goals in 104 appearances for Brighton since joining the club from Villarreal in 2022.

Ecuador defender helped the team qualify for European football for the first time in their history in 2023, where they were knocked out by Roma in the last-16.

The left-back played 34 matches last season as the Seagulls finished eighth in the Premier League.

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler praised Pervis' contribution during his stay at the club.

He said the left-back is at the stage of his career where he wants a fresh challenge.

"I have enjoyed working with Pervis and he has made a significant contribution to the club during his time here," said Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler.

"He is at the stage of his career when he wants a fresh challenge and this opportunity to play in Serie A gives him that."

The 27-year-old signed for English club Watford in 2016, but never got an opportunity with the senior side.

Estupinan made his name with Villarreal and was part of the squad that clinched the 2021 Europa League final against Manchester United before his move to the south coast.

Estupinan is expected to fill the gap left by Theo Hernandez at AC Milan, the latter having joined Saudi side Al-Hilal earlier in the summer.