Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan's rematch scheduled

An unated picture of Lewis Crocker (left) and Paddy Donovan. — Instagram/paddy_realdeal_donovan

BELFAST: Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan's highly anticipated rematch has been scheduled to take place here at Belfast's Windsor Park stadium on Saturday, 13 September.

The Northern Ireland international football team's home matches would stage the first-ever world title fight between two boxers from the island of Ireland for their world title fight for the vacant IBF welterweight belt.

Donovan, in his last match against Crocker, was disqualified due to punching Crocker at the end of the eighth round.

Donovan expressed his excitement for fight night as he eyes another stellar performance in boxing history.

"It's going to be a great atmosphere in Belfast on fight night," Donovan said.

"I'm looking to repeat another stellar boxing performance, set the record straight and come home with a world title. I can't wait"

Crocker cited that he had been waiting for this match for a very long time and added that the chase is on for the IBF World Title, acknowledging that the iconic stadium will make it more thrilling.

"This is the fight I've wanted since the final bell of the first one," Crocker said.

"To run it back for the IBF World Title, and to do it such an iconic stadium in Belfast, in front of my own people -- is something I've dreamed of my whole life."

He concluded by saying that it will not be a rematch; it will be the biggest chance to prove to everyone that he is the best boxer.

"This isn't just a rematch. It's my chance to silence the doubters and prove I'm the best welterweight in the world," Crocker concluded.