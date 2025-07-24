Tentative dates, venue for 2025 Asia Cup unveiled: reports

Rohit Sharma of India shake hands with Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Pakistan and India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. - ICC

KARACHI: The much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 is tentatively set to run from September 8 to 28, with an early window from September 5 to 10 planned for the opening phase of the tournament.

According to media reports, the provisional schedule features a high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash on September 7, though the full fixture list is yet to be officially confirmed.

The upcoming edition will follow the T20 format, serving as a preparatory event for the T20 World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February.

Eight teams—India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, UAE, Oman and Hong Kong—are expected to participate.

The tournament structure includes a group stage, a Super Four round, and a final between the top two teams.

Originally awarded to India, the 2025 edition is now likely to be relocated to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to ongoing political tensions between India and Pakistan.

Despite holding hosting rights, India will not stage the event after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) refused to send its team across the border.

Earlier this year, both the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and PCB reached a mutual agreement not to play in each other’s countries, prompting the need for a neutral venue.

The UAE has emerged as the preferred host, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi expected to stage the majority of matches.

The UAE’s successful track record in organising marquee cricket events—including past Asia Cups, the IPL, and World Cup qualifiers—along with its world-class infrastructure, has strengthened its case as the ideal alternative.

While other potential venues were briefly considered, they were deemed less viable due to diplomatic concerns, such as India’s recent trade tensions with Bangladesh and the fallout from the India-Pakistan clash cancellation during the World Championship of Legends.

Meanwhile, discussions are ongoing at the Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Dhaka, held on July 24 and 25.

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla is attending the meeting virtually, where representatives from the BCCI, PCB, ACC, and other member boards are working to finalize the venue, format, and schedule of the tournament.

Despite earlier uncertainty around India’s participation, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saika recently clarified that the board has not made any decision to pull out of the Asia Cup and has dismissed reports suggesting a possible boycott.