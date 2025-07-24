Bangladesh win toss, elect to bowl first in third T20I against Pakistan

Bangladesh captain Litton Das (left) and Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha during the toss time ahead of the first T20I at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on July 20, 2025. - PCB

MIRPUR: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan in the third T20I of the three-match series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Thursday.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (WK), Hasan Nawaz, Agha Salman (C), Mohammad Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Salman Mirza and Ahmed Daniyal.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c & wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Naim Sheikh, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain Patwary, Md Saifuddin, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Nasum Ahmed.

HEAD-TO-HEAD:

Pakistan and Bangladesh have met 24 times in T20 Internationals, with Pakistan winning 19 matches and Bangladesh securing victory on just five occasions.

Matches played: 24

Pakistan won: 19

Bangladesh won: 5

Form Guide:

Pakistan will look to end the series on a positive note after suffering back-to-back defeats against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the Bengal Tigers will aim for another win to complete a whitewash over Pakistan and register consecutive T20I series victories.

Bangladesh: L, L, L, W, W (Most recent first)

Pakistan: W, L, L, L, L