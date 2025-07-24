Bangladesh win toss, elect to bowl first in third T20I against Pakistan

MIRPUR: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan in the third T20I of the three-match series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Thursday.
Playing XIs:
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (WK), Hasan Nawaz, Agha Salman (C), Mohammad Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Salman Mirza and Ahmed Daniyal.
Bangladesh: Litton Das (c & wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Naim Sheikh, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain Patwary, Md Saifuddin, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Nasum Ahmed.
HEAD-TO-HEAD:
Pakistan and Bangladesh have met 24 times in T20 Internationals, with Pakistan winning 19 matches and Bangladesh securing victory on just five occasions.
Matches played: 24
Pakistan won: 19
Bangladesh won: 5
Form Guide:
Pakistan will look to end the series on a positive note after suffering back-to-back defeats against Bangladesh.
Meanwhile, the Bengal Tigers will aim for another win to complete a whitewash over Pakistan and register consecutive T20I series victories.
Bangladesh: L, L, L, W, W (Most recent first)
Pakistan: W, L, L, L, L
