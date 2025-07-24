BCCI provides major update on Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant of India attempts to reverse sweep Jofra Archer of England during Day One of the 4th Rothesay Test Match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford on July 23, 2025 in Manchester, England. - AFP

MANCHESTER: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday issued a major update regarding Rishabh Pant, who sustained an injury to his right foot on the opening day of the ongoing fourth Test against England at Old Trafford.

Pant, who was struck on the foot while attempting a reverse sweep off England all-rounder Chris Woakes, was forced to retire hurt on 37 and left the field visibly in pain, assisted by a golf buggy.

Subsequent medical assessments have confirmed a metatarsal fracture in his right foot, ruling him out of wicketkeeping duties for the remainder of the match.

The BCCI has also confirmed that Dhruv Jurel will take over as wicketkeeper.

Despite the setback, Pant joined the team on Day two and remains available to bat in the second innings, depending on the team’s requirements and in consultation with the medical team.

Initial reports had suggested that Pant would miss not only the rest of the Manchester Test but also the fifth and final Test at The Oval, starting July 31.

The BCCI, however, has yet to officially confirm his availability for the final match.

Footage circulated on social media showed Pant wearing a moon boot on his right leg outside the team hotel in Manchester, reinforcing concerns about the severity of the injury.

Team captain Shubman Gill reportedly visited Pant at the ground’s medical facility before he was taken to a local hospital for scans.

This is Pant’s second injury in consecutive matches. He had earlier taken a blow to his left index finger while keeping wickets during England’s first innings at Lord’s.

Dhruv Jurel, who replaced him then, is expected to handle wicketkeeping duties again in Manchester.

Pant’s first-innings knock of 37 off 48 balls featured a blend of flair and patience, including a powerful slog sweep for four off Jofra Archer, just before the ill-fated reverse sweep that led to his injury.

India currently trail the five-match series 2-1. The fourth Test began on July 23 in Manchester, with the final Test scheduled to take place at The Oval from July 31 to August 4.