Alexander Isak not included in Newcastle's pre-season Asia tour squad

An undated photo of Newcastle United's striker Alexander Isak. — Instagram/alex_isak

Alexander Isak is not a part of Newcastle's squad for their pre-season tour of Asia, British media reported on Thursday.

On Saturday, Magpies manager Eddie Howe said Isak will travel with the team for their matches in Singapore and South Korea. However, Newcastle have named a 30-man squad for the tour without Isak. Saying he is not part because of a minor thigh injury.

The Sweden international has been linked with Liverpool this summer. The Reds have reportedly submitted an offer for Isak, but the parties have not agreed on terms yet.

Reports suggest that the Reds approached Newcastle United with an offer of £120 million to prise Isak away from St James' Park, but the Magpies are reluctant to sell their prized asset.

Isak, who scored 27 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions last campaign, was also not included in Newcastle's friendly with Celtic on Saturday, which the Magpies lost 4-0.

Earlier this week, Liverpool signed French striker Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt, with media reports saying the deal was worth 69 million pounds ($93.65 million) plus add-ons.

Newcastle, at least publicly, have maintained that Alexander Isak is not for sale, and Howe said at the weekend he remains "confident" the player will still be at the club at the start of the season.

Eddie Howe said he could not guarantee anything about Isak’s transfer, but he is confident that the striker will remain with the club.

"I think it's difficult for me to give 100% clarity on any player. I'd never sit here and do that because it's football and you never know what can happen,” Howe said.

"But Alex is happy at Newcastle. He loves the players he plays with, the staff, the team and I've never had any issue with him."

According to reports, Liverpool is still interested in Isak and is likely to remain.

Meanwhile, defender Lewis Hall also carried a foot injury since February but has been included in the Newcastle tour squad as he undergoes recovery before the new season.

Newcastle will take on Arsenal on Sunday, 27 July in Singapore, following their tour to South Korea to take on a K-League All-Star team on 30 July and Tottenham on 3 August.