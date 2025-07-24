Qatar's Al-Sadd sign Roberto Firmino from Al Ahli

An undated picture of Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino. — Reuters

Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino joined Qatar's Al-Sadd on a two-year deal on Wednesday, becoming the latest signing in a flurry of foreigners joining the Qatar Stars League side.

Firmino's last club was Al-Ahli, and he was considered the most experienced in defending the Qatari champions' recent transfer spree in Jeddah in May.

The Brazilian said in a farewell video released by the Saudi club that two years with the club Al-Ahli were incredible and he did great, making history for the club, and cited the best moment when they won the championship in Asia.

"I'm happy because we made history at the club during these two years together," Firmino said.

"The best moment was to become the champions of Asia. I'm very grateful for this."

It is pertinent to mention that Firmino played two seasons with Al-Ahli after leaving Liverpool and showed great responsibility in his role during the club's first continental title win by scoring six times in 12 games in the Asian Champions League Elite.

Notably, during his tenure with Al-Ahli, he achieved great skills and added 21 goals and 17 assists in 65 appearances after joining the club in 2023 from Liverpool, where he made more than 250 appearances. His skills and performances in the past make him the most valuable player.

He provided assists for both of his club's goals in their win over Japan's Kawasaki Frontale in the final in May to become the first player, alongside clubmates Riyad Mahrez and Edouard Mendy, to win continental titles in Asia and Europe.

Al-Sadd has also won last season's domestic title, which helped them to qualify for the next edition of the Asian Champions League Elite.