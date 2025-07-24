ACC Annual Meeting concludes in Dhaka with Asia Cup decision pending

Asian Cricket Council President Mohsin Naqvi picuted with other cricket board representatives after the conclusion of Annual General Meeting in Dhaka, Bangladesh on July 24, 2025. — PCB

DHAKA: The Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) Annual General Meeting (AGM) concluded on a positive note with all 25 member nations participating on Thursday.

Speaking at a media conference following the meeting, ACC President Mohsin Naqvi expressed his gratitude to the participants and commended the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for its hospitality.

“I would like to thank the BCB for their warm hospitality and all member countries for their active participation,” said Naqvi.

He emphasised the collective commitment of all member nations towards the advancement of cricket across Asia.

“We have decided to work together for the betterment of cricket,” he said.

Reflecting on the overall experience, Naqvi described the two-day gathering as both fruitful and memorable.

“These two days were truly memorable. No one wants politics involved — the meeting was held in a very positive environment.”

Regarding the Asia Cup 2025, Naqvi assured that a final decision will be made soon, adding that discussions with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are ongoing.

“A decision regarding the Asia Cup will be announced shortly,” he stated. “Talks with the Indian Cricket Board are ongoing, and we’re optimistic everything will be resolved in due course.”

Responding to concerns about the absence of certain individuals, Naqvi clarified that while not everyone could attend in person, every member board was represented.

“Some people couldn’t make it to Dhaka — that happens. I myself missed a meeting in Singapore once. Sometimes it's due to scheduling conflicts, but the important thing is that all member boards were represented.”

Stressing the importance of unity and collaboration, Naqvi highlighted the collective responsibility of working for the growth of cricket in the region.

“This is a team effort, and we will continue to hold such meetings in the future,” he added.

He also confirmed that discussions with the Bangladesh Board on several matters are underway.

“Please wait for the official announcement,” he concluded.